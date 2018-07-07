You are here

DISRUPTED

Take control of your card

Ondot's anti-fraud tools are increasingly on point or relevant today as credit card fraud is on the rise
Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

Credit card fraud could soon be a problem of the past. Ondot, a Santa Clara-based startup, has devised a solution to give cardholders control as to when, where and how each of their cards is used.

IT'S commonly said that nothing in this world is certain except for death and taxes. I'd add fraud to that list - as almost everyone will go through fraud as an experience. Think about it. Have you or someone you know been a victim of say, credit card fraud? The answer is likely 'Yes!'

