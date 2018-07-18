You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Elon Musk apologises to British caver for 'pedo' slur

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 10:25 PM

file711eqrhpa5t15wvy7olu.jpg
Elon Musk has apologised for calling a British caver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo", retracting a comment that had drawn widespread outrage and briefly sent shares in Tesla tumbling.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Elon Musk has apologised for calling a British caver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo", retracting a comment that had drawn widespread outrage and briefly sent shares in Tesla tumbling.

Tesla CEO Musk issued the apology on Wednesday to Vernon Unsworth, who worked on the rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team and had ridiculed Mr Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a miniature submarine.

"(H)is actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," Musk wrote on Twitter. "The fault is mine and mine alone."

"Pedo" is short for paedophile.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Musk's extraordinary tirade against Unsworth was widely condemned, raising concerns over the entrepreneur's leadership following a series of previous social media attacks on Wall Street analysts, journalists and employees.

His row with Mr Unsworth began after the British caving expert dismissed Mr Musk's plan to rescue the Thai football team from the Tham Luang cave as a "PR stunt".

Mr Unsworth had said the plan to use the device to extract the boys through a narrow series of twisting, flooded tunnels would have had "absolutely no chance of working".

He added that Mr Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts".

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Musk said his words against Mr Unsworth had been "spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub".

The submarine "had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader", Mr Musk said, before apologising to Mr Unsworth.

Mr Unsworth, who lives part of the year in Thailand, took part in the gargantuan 18-day effort to retrieve the 12 boys and their coach, a mission that ended on July 10 when the last five members were extracted.

The boys are all in good health and were released from hospital Wednesday, telling a packed press conference their rescue was a "miracle".

Mr Musk's "pedo" tweet caused Tesla's shares to fall Monday, although they have since recovered the losses.

Mr Unsworth earlier told AFP he may take legal action against Mr Musk over the offensive tweet, which was sent to more than 20 million followers of the entrepreneur's official account.

He declined to comment when contacted by AFP on Wednesday.

AFP

Life & Culture

McQueen, suicide and the dark side of the celebrity fairy tale

Influential cancer researcher Alan Rabson dead at 92

Teens glued to phones risk 'modest' rise in ADHD symptoms: study

BT World Cup challenge nets S$25,000 for Budding Artists Fund

Singapore's first woman architect Designer of the Year

Still hopelessly devoted after 40 years

Editor's Choice

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to ramp up measures to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

8_2x.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

MAS
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

azmin_ali_sultan_selangor.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR project: Malaysia’s economic affairs minister to lead delegation to Singapore for talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening