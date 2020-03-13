You are here

Home > Life & Culture

English Premier League in doubt as Arteta, Hudson-Odoi get coronavirus

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 11:51 AM

nz_arsenalchelsea_130320.jpg
The Premier League was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the new coronavirus, leaving at least one game postponed and other fixtures in doubt.
PHOTOS: AFP

[LONDON] The Premier League was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the new coronavirus, leaving at least one game postponed and other fixtures in doubt.

Arsenal's match at Brighton was put on hold after Arteta's diagnosis sent the London club into lockdown, while Chelsea's players and coaching staff were also ordered into isolation.

Chelsea said they would discuss their upcoming games, starting with Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, with Premier League officials.

The league will hold emergency talks on Friday "regarding future fixtures" in light of the pandemic, which has shut down football and other sports around the world.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the virus. He displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: Border restrictions on 4 European countries, no port calls for cruises, advisories for large events

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines," a club statement said.

"These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff."

Arsenal's training ground has been closed and their players and staff have gone into self-isolation following Arteta's positive test.

"This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed," Arteta said.

There are over 590 confirmed cases of the virus in Britain and 10 people have died from it so far.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the government was "considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures", but was not ready to do so yet.

But Arteta and Hudson-Odoi's illnesses could force the Premier League's hand and lead to the cancellation of matches this weekend and possibly into the future.

LEICESTER, MAN CITY PLAYERS ISOLATED 

Arsenal and Chelsea are not the only top-flight clubs affected by the virus.

Leicester, scheduled to play at Watford on Saturday, said on Thursday that three of their players have shown symptoms and are self-isolating as a precaution.

The Foxes said the unnamed trio had "presented with extremely mild illness" in recent days.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"We've followed procedure and they have been kept away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we'll see how that develops."

Manchester City said one unnamed member of their squad, reportedly France defender Benjamin Mendy, is in self-isolation after a family member suffered a respiratory illness.

The relative is being treated in hospital and has undergone tests for the coronavirus, which can cause shortness of breath.

It is a similar picture across the continent. In Italy, Europe's worst-hit country, Serie A has suspended matches until at least April 3 and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been quarantined.

City's Champions League last 16 second leg meeting with Real Madrid, set for Tuesday, has been postponed after one of the Spanish club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.

All French Ligue 1 matches will be held behind closed doors until April 15, the next two La Liga match days have been suspended and this weekend's Bundesliga fixtures will also go ahead without watching fans.

UEFA, European football's governing body, will consider whether to postpone the Champions League and Euro 2020 at a meeting next week.

Arsenal's league match at Manchester City last Wednesday was postponed and several Gunners players went into self-isolation after Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted the virus.

Marinakis, 52, met Arsenal players and staff when the Gunners faced Olympiakos in a Europa League tie in February.

If the Premier League does decide to play on, Liverpool could be crowned champions on Monday.

If-second placed City lose to Burnley, then Liverpool will win the title for the first time in 30 years if they beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

AFP

Life & Culture

Formula One in turmoil as season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled

One Championship moves to closed-door, audience-free events amid coronavirus outbreak

Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over virus

Trump issues first call for postponing Olympics

Top French chef heads to Asia without telling customers

Disneyland in California to close over virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 12:14 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Border restrictions on 4 European countries, no port calls for cruises, advisories for large events

SINGAPORE is introducing new border restrictions for travellers from Italy, France, Spain and Germany; more...

Mar 13, 2020 12:07 PM
Life & Culture

Formula One in turmoil as season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled

[MELBOURNE] Formula One's season was thrown into turmoil Friday with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled just hours...

Mar 13, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Over 95% of larger Chinese firms outside Hubei resume work: official

[BEIJING] China's vice-industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday the work resumption rate outside of Hubei...

Mar 13, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Washington excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs

[WASHINGTON] The US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said it granted on Thursday exclusions from import tariffs...

Mar 13, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks plunge, triggering Kospi circuit breakers for first time since 2001

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged to a near 10-year low on Friday, triggering circuit breakers on the main index...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.