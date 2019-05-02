You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ensuring bicycles are accessible to all

Local bike manufacturer Aleoca is one of six new "Friends of OCBC Cycle" this year
Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20190502_UWCYCLE2F7N0_3769407.jpg
Aleoca Pro Singapore founder and managing director Alan Goh, with daughter Sophia and son Say Eng.
PHOTO: OCBC BANK

Singapore

THERE are just nine days to go before Singapore's largest mass cycling event - OCBC Cycle 2019 - gets underway at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang, with thousands of cyclists set to take part in both competitive and non-competitive rides on the weekend of May 11 and 12.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Marina Bay course's first 2-in-1 layout gets thumbs up

More than S$1m raised at SICC's May Day Charity

Oprah 'quietly figuring out' how to wield her political clout in 2020

Disco's back: Japan grooves to bubble beat for Heisei era sayonara

Netflix project to spotlight Thai cave rescue

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

BT_20190502_FLNOX1_3769000.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking through the eyes of the blind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening