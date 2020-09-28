You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Estee Lauder pays Nasa US$128,000 for photo shoot in space

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

ESTEE Lauder is sending its newest skincare formula into space, and it'll cost only about as much as paying a big influencer for a few Instagram posts.

The US cosmetics giant is spending US$128,000 for Nasa to fly 10 bottles of its skin serum to the International Space Station. Once there, astronauts will take pictures of Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair in the cupola control tower, which has panoramic views of the cosmos. The images will be used on social media, with the company planning to auction one bottle off for charity when the items return to Earth this spring.

The global recession, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed brands to get more creative with their advertising because consumers are cutting back. Within beauty, several companies are spending less on traditional ads, while looking for new ways to break through the glut of content out there. In a press release, Estee Lauder highlighted it being the "first beauty brand to go into space" as a means to tout its "skincare innovation". The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket that will transport the skin serum as part of a supply run is scheduled to launch on Tuesday night from Wallops Island, Virginia.

Estee Lauder's push into micro-gravity is part of Nasa's effort to commercialise low-earth orbit and make it a domain where private enterprise eventually does business as routinely as the government conducts spacewalks. Companies from Goodyear Tire & Rubber to Merck & Co have used space for research, and Nasa is hoping to expand its use, including private citizens visiting the space station. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

How to overcome executive loneliness

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Bringing cheer to the elderly during mid-autumn festival

Sport Singapore partners Dow to give 300,000 pairs of used shoes new lease of life

Robert Gore, inventor of Gore-Tex, dead at 83

Japan PM Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite pandemic

How to overcome executive loneliness

Nadal's Parisian procession threatened by long lay-off

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 27, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

THE sale of Bedok Point by Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) at S$108 million had raised questions from shareholders...

Sep 27, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corporation seeks opportunities to expand insurtech business

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has been actively seeking opportunities to expand its insurtech business, said...

Sep 27, 2020 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue's private placements issued at lower than market price prompts shareholders' queries

MAINBOARD-listed Addvalue Technologies is in favour of raising funds through private placements given that it is...

Sep 27, 2020 06:58 PM
Real Estate

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

HONG Leong Holdings sold 341 units of its 566-unit Penrose condominium over the weekend as at 5pm on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2020 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Shareholders raise queries over acquisition of Thye Hong Centre by Lian Beng's unit

THE acquisition of Thye Hong Centre by Lian Beng's subsidiary SLB Development had raised questions over whether the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

The next financial crisis may be coming soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.