Ex-national golfer Vincent Khua leads Car Times to the top of the table

The golfers from Team Car Times are top of the table after two rounds of the BT Corporate Golf League 2019. From left: Eddie Loo (MD of Car Times), Lyn Sen, Vincent Khua (team captain) and Dr J K Sen.

Singapore

HE went up the dinner stage four times to receive prizes. And to many golfers last Wednesday, that was par for the course.

For Vincent Khua is no ordinary golfer, but a leading Singapore amateur. The 41-year-old is a handicap index 1 golfer who, many agree, would have been a decent professional if he had changed status.

From a lucky draw pick, he graduated to a "Nearest The Pin" prize-winner, and then the FJ Player of the Round champion, a performance that helped his team - Team Car Times - to the perch of The Business Times Corporate Golf League table.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

No doubt, Team Car Times share the lead with Team Citi, but on a relatively cool day at the Sembawang Country Club course, Khua's team registered the best total of 115 points at the end of the second leg of the six-leg series.

Khua contributed the maximum capped 40 points although with five birdies, he amassed the day's best of 41 points. His card was only soiled by four bogeys that saw him return a one-under 71 score for the round's best performance in the 10-club Challenge.

Beaming with pride, the former national player who also bagged the Nearest The Pin prize at the tough par-three 18th hole, said: "I enjoyed the day, and the good round," adding that his birdies came on holes two, seven, 10, 12 and 16.

Together with Sentosa Ladies captain Lyn Sen's 39 points (from three birdies in her 76 score) and her husband J K Sen's 36 points in his 80 score (best three of four to count), Team Car Times jumped from fifth to first with 224 points (109 and 115).

Team Citi also played above themselves to register 114 points also for a 224 total, with Joey Chang (three birdies in his 77), Dr Charles Tan (two birdies in his 79) and Chris Chew (one birdie in his 88) contributing 39, 38 and 37 points respectively.

Audi Sport, the first-leg leaders, dropped to third with 221 points after a 109 total. They are followed by Team BOSS (109) and Team Boustead Tat Hong (110) on 219 totals in the 20-team table.

The event also saw the event's presenting sponsor Audi Singapore's managing director Jeff Mannering's farewell appearance in the popular 10-year league as he takes up a new posting in Seoul.

He was presented with a portrait of himself by Singapore Press Holdings chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung to a rousing reception during the dinner.