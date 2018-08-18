You are here
HEALTH
Eye injuries: prepare and prevent, not repair and repent
Given the significant disability that loss of sight causes, prevention - and even safety legislation - will help
RECENTLY I attended the Asia-Pacific Ocular Trauma Conference held in Chennai, India as a delegate and invited speaker. It was a meeting for eye doctors to discuss management of eye injuries, a relevant one in my line of work.
After close to 20 years in practice as an ophthalmologist -
