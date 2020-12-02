You are here

Home > Life & Culture

F1: Schumacher's son gets first drive with Haas next season

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 4:58 PM

yq-mikes-02122020.jpg
Mick Schumacher currently heads the Formula Two drivers' standings with one race to go in Bahrain this weekend.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BAHRAIN] Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old will get a taste of what is in store when he takes part in free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec 11 before taking part in testing a few days later.

"Haas F1 Team has signed Germany's Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement," Haas said in a statement.

Schumacher junior, long tipped for a Formula One spot, will partner Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, also 21, in the Haas lineup.

Mick Schumacher currently heads the Formula Two drivers' standings with one race to go in Bahrain this weekend.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

Lab developing device to help Earth dodge asteroids

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Running Paris Opera never going to be easy

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon turns into a big run for charity

BTS's Life Goes On debuts at No 1 on US Billboard chart

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stock markets fell slightly at the open on Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains...

Dec 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Garage

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

[SINGAPORE] Grab Holdings and Gojek have made substantial progress in working out a deal to combine their businesses...

Dec 2, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Wednesday as profit-taking and concerns over local infections...

Dec 2, 2020 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan Asset sees opportunities in Japan Internet sector

[TOKYO] JPMorgan Asset Management's outperforming Japan equity fund sees growth opportunities in the information and...

Dec 2, 2020 03:58 PM
Transport

Jetstar Asia to resume daily flights to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta from Dec 15

BUDGET carrier Jetstar Asia will resume daily services from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, it said in a press statement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for