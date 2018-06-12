You are here

Feline friends: Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled at cat cafe

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 11:53 PM

doc70jwb7lc5xtgmbvhikk_doc6xvsaa3jgdixa4wigwx.jpg
Ed Sheeran poses with his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medal that was presented to him by Britain's Prince Charles during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London in 2017.

[LONDON] Ed Sheeran has played to packed stadiums around the world - now he, or rather a wax figure of him, can add a cat cafe to the list of locations.

Waxwork museum Madame Tussauds on Tuesday unveiled a model of the British chart-topping musician at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London, where customers sip their drinks surrounded by felines.

The figure of Sheeran is dressed in a checked shirt, bears the singer's many tattoos and is holding a guitar - as the cafe's cats eat treats and play around the model.

"Knowing what a pet lover he is, launching the figure at London's renowned cat cafe felt like something the man himself would surely approve of," Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds in London, said in a statement.

The figure will soon head to the museum, where visitors can see it from next week.

