You are here

Home > Life & Culture
WORLD CUP 2018

Fiery French ready for Moscow coronation

Didier Deschamps' players start as favourites against Croatia in Sunday's World Cup final
Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180714_FRANCE_3500590.jpg
An official France team jersey on display at NSH Foot Store in Paris on July 12. Having experienced the anguish of losing the Euro 2016 final, France will be out to make amends on Sunday in the World Cup final.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE last time France were in a major football final was exactly two years ago. In Paris, Les Bleus were widely expected to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the final of the European Championships.

As it turned out, of course, the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
3 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
4 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
5 Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Jul 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 growth below expectations at 3.8%

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening