You are here
WORLD CUP 2018
Fiery French ready for Moscow coronation
Didier Deschamps' players start as favourites against Croatia in Sunday's World Cup final
Singapore
THE last time France were in a major football final was exactly two years ago. In Paris, Les Bleus were widely expected to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the final of the European Championships.
As it turned out, of course, the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg