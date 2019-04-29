You are here

Final 'Avengers' blows up Hollywood records with huge weekend take

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 6:41 AM

"Avengers: Endgame," the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters this weekend with stunning hauls of US$350 million in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday.
To put the North American figure in perspective, that means the final chapter in the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and company took in 43 times what the No. 2 film, Disney's "Captain Marvel," earned for the three-day weekend: a more pedestrian US$8.1 million.

"Avengers" looks likely to remain strong, having drawn a sky-high 96 per cent rating from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website. With a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin, it took in a jaw-dropping US$329 million in China alone, Variety reported.

"Avengers" could lead to "the biggest revenue-generating summer (and year) in box office history," according to Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian.

Back on Earth, last week's top film, Warner Bros.' horror flick "The Curse of La Llorona," slipped to third spot at US$7.5 million. It stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez in the story, loosely based on Mexican folklore, of a Los Angeles woman trying to protect her children from a ghost.

In fourth was "Breakthrough," at US$6.3 million. The faith-based story of a mother (Chrissy Metz) who refuses to abandon hope after her son (Marcel Ruiz) falls into an icy lake, was produced by NBA star Stephen Curry.

And in fifth was Warner Bros' lighthearted superhero tale "Shazam!", at US$5.5 million. It stars Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who becomes a muscular superhero (Zachary Levi) when the secret word is pronounced.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Little" (US$3.4 million)

"Dumbo" (US$3.2 million)

"Pet Sematary" (US$1.3 million)

"Us" (US$1.1 million)

"Penguins" (US$1.1 million)

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
BT_20190429_MRHYFLUX_3766066.jpg
BP_Heng Swee Keat_290419_2.jpg
