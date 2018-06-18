You are here

Home > Life & Culture
WORLD CUP 2018

Football fever plays out in Teheran's cinemas

These are among the only places for fans to gather to watch Iranian national team's opening match
Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180618_UWIRAN18_3473202.jpg
Kids lining up to get their faces painted in the colours of the Iranian flag before following their parents into the Azadi cinema in Teheran to watch the match against Morocco on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

Teheran

WITH Iran banning open-air screenings of its World Cup opening match against Morocco at the eleventh hour last Friday, Teheran's cinemas turned into the venues for fans to vent their passion.

Supporters thronged the steps of the Azadi cinema in central Teheran ahead of the match, chanting and deafening passers-by with blasts of vuvuzela.

Iran won 1-0 in Saint Petersburg thanks to a stunning 95th minute own goal by Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, a result that sent the Central Asian team top of Group B.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kids lined up to get their faces painted in the colours of the Iranian flag before following their parents into the multiplex to watch the match.

With no bars, and mixed signals from police about whether cafes would be allowed to screen the games, cinemas were among the only places for fans to gather.

Inside the theatres, there was a notably even split between men and women.

Football is particularly popular among Iranian women, in part because they are banned from attending "live" matches in the country, lending it an illicit air.

Just hours before the match against Morocco started, officials had cancelled plans to show the match in Teheran's biggest stadium, also called Azadi (meaning "freedom").

That would have marked the first time in the Islamic Republic's history that men and women were allowed to attend a sporting event together there.

Plans to erect big screens in the city's parks were also shelved at the last minute, with no explanation given.

But the fans in the cinema were not going to let anything spoil the mood.

"I'm not a football fan but this is my country and we are so excited to watch the football and we are ready to win," said Rahelleh, 32, with her young daughter in her arms and an Iran hat on her head.

"We hoped to go to the stadium but we are very happy to come here with my family. I'm not that optimistic (that we can win) but I'm just happy to be in the World Cup - that's enough," she added.

One of the few other places to be showing the game was the nearby Football Cafe, where a trendy crowd ordered fruit juices from the bar.

"This is Iran, so there are not many places for young people and women to go," said Simin, 30, who was at a table full of female fans.

"There are no clubs so we come to these cafes. I'm not sure if we will win, but we will definitely have a good time."

Iran has had a tough build-up to the competition, with Portuguese coach Carlos Quieroz complaining about limited resources and poor facilities for the squad, nicknamed "Team Melli".

The players were also the latest victim of US sanctions, with Nike refusing to provide the team with football boots, saying it would breach the US trade embargo on Iran. But that has only helped to rally support and team morale for an against-the-odds battle in one of the World Cup's toughest groups, which also includes Spain (the World Cup champions in 2010) and Portugal (the European champions in 2016).

In a profile for GQ magazine that was published last week, Quieroz said: "Iran loves football, and people know we have problems and now look at Iran differently, more respectfully because they know the challenges we have." AFP

READ MORE:

Life & Culture

As peso plummets, Argentines tighten their belts at World Cup

With no fanfare, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stun fans with a surprise album

World Cup: Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic

Meet 'the million-dollar palate' behind a flood of new foods

Five potential breakout World Cup stars

Struggling galleries cast shadow over Art Basel opening

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIAFRICA18_3473115.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman concludes meetings with Kenya, Rwanda amid deepening ties in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening