You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:57 PM

file7cm2m1epcxt1n3essfrc.jpg
Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady believes the absence of crowds at stadiums is a major factor behind the surprising scorelines seen in the Premier League this season.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady believes the absence of crowds at stadiums is a major factor behind the surprising scorelines seen in the Premier League this season.

Champions Liverpool were ripped apart 7-2 at Aston Villa and Manchester United were humiliated 6-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of fixtures on Sunday, which saw a total of 41 goals - just three short of the Premier League record for goals in a single game week set last month.

"Honestly, they are mad, the scorelines," said Coady, whose Wolves side was one just four teams to keep a clean sheet over the weekend. "It's a tough one to put your finger on, it really is.

"You look at it at the start of the season, some teams are ahead of others in terms of fitness, in terms of having a pre-season.

"The teams that have been in European competition obviously haven't had that ... so that might play a bit of a factor. I think fans play a big factor... I think we all want them back as soon as possible."

SEE ALSO

Tottenham hit 10-man Man Utd for six on Mourinho's return

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Wolves, who are 13th in the standings with six points from four games, face Leeds United on Oct 19 when they return to action after the international break.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Botticelli art sale to save tycoon US$33m in capital gains taxes

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Children for Children adopts a mix of virtual, physical activities for 1,000 kids

T-Rex fossil sells for record US$31.8m

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

Two women share Nobel Chemistry Prize for genome work

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Pine Capital to settle 'outstanding obligations' with unit's ex-interim CEO

CATALIST-LISTED investment firm Pine Capital has reached a settlement with its subsidiary, Advance Capital Partners...

Oct 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 8, 2020 06:23 PM
Technology

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

[PARIS] Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court...

Oct 8, 2020 06:10 PM
Consumer

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

SHORT-TERM visitors to Singapore are now able to purchase Covid-19 insurance that offers up to S$100,000 of...

Oct 8, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

UNITED States has yet to pass a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, but the hope for government aid has already...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for