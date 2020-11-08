You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football: Rashford welcomes government U-turn on free school meals campaign

Sun, Nov 08, 2020 - 1:30 PM

rk_MarcusRashford _081120.jpg
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he was overwhelmed by pride after the British government swung to support his call to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the winter holidays.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he was overwhelmed by pride after the British government swung to support his call to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the winter holidays.

Rashford has campaigned for food vouchers during school holidays for children who normally receive free meals during term time if their parents receive welfare support.

Parliament last month rejected a Labour Party motion to extend free school meals until Easter 2021 from the cut-off before the half-term and winter holidays.

Rashford said he spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and was briefed about the government's plans to provide £170 million (S$301.3 million) of extra funding to the campaign.

"There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who miss out on free school meals... because their family income isn't quite low enough," the 23-year-old said in a statement to British media.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"But the intent the government have shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognised for that.

"The steps made will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children in the UK over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated." Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the Covid-19 crisis, first forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays.

He then proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government.

"As a collective we are so powerful and we all have a role to play in this. I'm overwhelmed with pride that we have made such significant progress. We will not give up on our children," Rashford added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Johnny Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

Tennis: Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

Man City eager to rattle leaky Liverpool

Welcome! Now go straight to quarantine (or not)

Belly fat is the biggest enemy in fight against obesity

Star Wars toys discovered in bin bags net £400,000 for UK couple

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 8, 2020 01:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec would miss 'friend Trump', wary of strains under Biden: sources

[LONDON] Key members of Opec are wary that strains in the Opec+ alliance could reemerge with Joe Biden as US...

Nov 8, 2020 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

[LONDON] Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent...

Nov 8, 2020 12:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Philippines probes money flows linked to Wirecard

[MANILA] The Philippines is examining financial transactions of a law office and a tour operator that "appeared to...

Nov 8, 2020 12:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

[NEW YORK] Investors and financial executives took a big sigh of relief on Saturday after major networks declared...

Nov 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

[PHOENIX] Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to contest Joe...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

Is America becoming a failed state?

Confident in victory, Biden appeals for national unity

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

No surprise that PAP did not achieve a landslide in GE2020: PM Lee

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for