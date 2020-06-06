You are here

For every budding baker, there are plenty of hapless home cooks

Fancy cakes, quarantine sourdough and 'easy weeknight dinners' do not come easily to those who do not cook or don't like to.
It's hardly news that plenty of people don't cook, or don't like to. But driven by necessity or inspired by the new popularity of cooking, many have tried their hand at it, often with discouraging results.
WHEN she began self-isolating in her apartment in College Station, Texas, in March, Melissa Hodges thought it would be her big opportunity to finally learn to cook. After all, so many of her classmates at Texas A&M University, where she is a senior, were posting Instagram photos of glossy...

