Formula One team boss fined for calling steward 'stupid'

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 4:16 PM

Outspoken Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner was on Friday fined 7,500 euros (S$11,353) and warned about his future behaviour for calling a race steward "stupid" and "idiotic" at the end of the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago.
[SUZUKA] Outspoken Haas Formula One team principal Guenther Steiner was on Friday fined 7,500 euros (S$11,353) and warned about his future behaviour for calling a race steward "stupid" and "idiotic" at the end of the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Mr Steiner was hauled in front of a hearing at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday where stewards ruled he had caused "moral injury to FIA officials".

Mr Steiner launched his tirade over team radio after Kevin Magnussen was given a five-second time penalty for rejoining the track incorrectly after going off at turn two during the Sochi race.

The sanction relegated the Dane to ninth place from eighth.

Mr Steiner fumed moments after the chequered flag: "If we didn't have a stupid, idiotic, steward we would be eighth.

"You know who is the steward. You know him. It is always the same. He just does not get any more intelligent."

A statement from the FIA, detailing the ruling and fine, said: "This message over the team radio was broadcast to the public and has since been carried by a number of media outlets in both print and audio form.

"(The message) is an insult to the stewards of the event and calls into question both the skills and the integrity of those stewards.

"The wording used by Mr Steiner has caused moral injury to FIA officials, was prejudicial to the interests of motorsport and therefore shall be deemed to be a breach of the rules.

"Public personal attacks against individual officials are totally inappropriate and will not be accepted.

"Since no penalties have been imposed on Mr Steiner for similar behaviour in the past, a fine of the amount imposed is considered appropriate," it concluded.

