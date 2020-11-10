You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Formula One unveils biggest-ever 23-race calendar for 2021

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 10:02 PM

AK_vf1_1011.jpg
Formula One unveiled a 23-race calendar for 2021 on Tuesday, its biggest ever, but the slot that was to be occupied by Vietnam has been left vacant.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[Paris] Formula One unveiled a 23-race calendar for 2021 on Tuesday, its biggest ever, but the slot that was to be occupied by Vietnam has been left vacant.

The season will start in Australia on March 21 and will include the first ever race in Saudi Arabia on Nov 28, but Vietnamese organisers told AFP their race originally scheduled for April might never take place.

Doubts about the Vietnam event arose after Nguyen Duc Chung, who was Hanoi's mayor and a major supporter of the event, was arrested on corruption charges in August.

F1's 2020 season was heavily disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic but is eventually being run over 17 races, with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton on course to retain his title but spectators have been barred from most races.

Organisers said they expect spectators to return next year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The plans for 2021 have involved extensive dialogue with all promoters and their local and national authorities at a time of ongoing fluidity related to the global pandemic," F1 said in a statement.

"As we have said before, we expect fans to return for the 2021 season and for the calendar to look similar to the originally planned 2020 season." Saudi Arabia said last week it was holding a race for the first time, an announcement that is likely to spark fresh accusations from human rights groups that the kingdom is using high-profile sports events to "wash" its human rights record.

The Netherlands, home to the popular Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, gets a race a year earlier than originally planned with a September 5 slot in the coastal town of Zandvoort. It will be the first Dutch grand prix since 1985.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Helping to shape the words of the President-Elect

Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'

Ski industry faces steep slope with virus, warming

'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary word of the year

Travel firms that are thriving amid Covid-19

Longtime host of Jeopardy! game show dies at 80

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land China divests Hill Crest Villas in Chengdu for 1.26b yuan

KEPPEL Land China, a subsidiary of Keppel Land, is divesting its 100 per cent stake in Chengdu Hilltop Development...

Nov 10, 2020 08:21 PM
Government & Economy

EU charges Amazon with distorting online retail competition

[BRUSSELS] EU regulators charged Amazon on Tuesday with distorting competition in online retail and opened a second...

Nov 10, 2020 08:11 PM
Garage

E-scooter startup Tier raises US$250m to expand, build charging network

[BERLIN] Berlin-based e-scooter startup Tier Mobility said on Tuesday it had raised US$250 million from investors to...

Nov 10, 2020 08:10 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q3 DPU down 53% to 1.01 Singapore cents

THE distribution per unit (DPU) of First Reit fell 53 per cent to 1.01 Singapore cent for the third fiscal...

Nov 10, 2020 07:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Axington in search of new auditor, after proposed change of auditors falls through

AXINGTON is seeking a new auditor after a plan to switch auditors did not pan out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

Helping to shape the words of the President-Elect

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

Bukit Sembawang H1 net profit rises 11% to S$73.7m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for