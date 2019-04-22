You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Frasers' hackathon a win-win for all

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20190422_VAFRASERS22_3759659.jpg
The Inclusive Spaces hackathon brought together Singapore-based tertiary students and persons with physical disabilities to co-create and co-design solutions to improve Frasers Property's shopping malls, making them more inclusive for those with disabilities.
PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

SIngapore

FRASERS Property Limited on Saturday announced team ENpower as the winner of its inaugural solution-agnostic hackathon, Inclusive Spaces.

Inclusive Spaces brought together Singapore-based tertiary students and persons with physical disabilities to co-create and co-design

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Game of Thrones reigns supreme in Northern Ireland's tourism boom

Germany's Leica is latest to draw fire in China over ad

Tourists follow 'Game of Thrones' trail in Northern Ireland

Wimbledon embraces web, plans online public ballot: FT

Ancestry.com apologises for ad showing slavery-era interracial couple

Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman pleads guilty in New York sex cult case

Editor's Choice

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

BT_20190420_LMXWCAPVFJJ_3759098.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Nanshan-backed W Capital has more than 10 IPO pipeline deals

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Sears sues former chairman, claiming he looted assets and drove it into bankruptcy
4 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
5 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening