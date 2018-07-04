You are here

Fresh navy video shows Thai cave boys in "good health"

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 9:06 AM

file70un28l2pro7mrnc23s.jpg
A family member shows a picture of four of the twelve missing boys near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai on July 2, 2018. Twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave for nine days were "found safe" on late July 2, in a miracle rescue after days of painstaking searching by divers.
PHOTO: AFP

[MAE SAI, Thailand] A new video released Wednesday filmed in the bowels of a northern Thai cave showed members of a football team greeting the camera and saying they were in good health after their astonishing discovery by divers.

The footage, published by the Thai Navy Seal Facebook page, runs by 11 of the 13 members of the team, each 'wais' the camera - a traditional Thai greeting - before introducing themselves by nicknames and saying "I'm in good health".

