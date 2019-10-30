You are here

Game of Thrones prequel series confirmed by HBO

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 8:50 AM

[LOS ANGELES] A prequel series to Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon has been ordered by HBO, parent company WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

The new series in George RR Martin's epic fantasy world will be set 300 years before the events of TV smash hit Thrones, and is based on the book Fire and Blood.

"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering 'House of the Dragon' straight to series for HBO," Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, told a Los Angeles launch event for the HBO Max streaming platform.

