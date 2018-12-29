Golf: No Woods, but seven of world's top eight will play in Maui

[CARY, North Carolina] Seven of the top eight players in the world rankings will contest next week's Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, but Tiger Woods will not be saying 'Aloha' to golf fans in Hawaii.

There had been speculation Woods would play at Kapalua but he was not on the list of the final field of 34 players released by the tournament on Friday.

Woods instead has chosen to extend his holiday season for a couple more weeks, rather than tee it up in Maui, where he has not played since 2005.

He qualified for the winners-only tournament with his victory at the Tour Championship in September.

It now seems likely that the 14-times major champion will begin his 2019 campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego from Jan 24-27.

Despite the absence of Woods, the 34-man Kapalua field will be loaded with talent, headed by defending champion Dustin Johnson and world number one Brooks Koepka.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy will also make his debut in the event as he seeks to get his year off to a fast start.

British Open champion Francesco Molinari, of Italy, will also contest the event after qualifying for the first time.

Rounding out the world top eight players are Americans Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

English world number two Justin Rose is the only top-eight player missing.

