You are here

Home > Life & Culture

"Good luck to the girls" says absent Posh as Spice Girls open reunion tour

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 10:04 PM

file72namklum1c1lzav09r6.jpg
(From far left) Spice Girls Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown will play 13 dates over the next few weeks, starting with Dublin on Friday before performing in cities around Britain.
SPH

[DUBLIN] Nineties girl band the Spice Girls return to the stage as a foursome on Friday, kicking off a reunion tour in Dublin with happy wishes from their absent band mate Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The British pop group, which shot to global fame with their bouncy debut single "Wannabe" in 1996, announced last year they would perform together again. Beckham, now a successful fashion designer and part of a global celebrity family brand with soccer-player husband David, did not join them.

Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) will play 13 dates over the next few weeks, starting with Dublin on Friday before performing in cities around Britain.

"TODAY IS THE DAY!" the band wrote on their Twitter page, with a poster for the "Spice World" tour showing most gigs, including Friday's and the last three in London, as sold-out.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Instagram, Beckham shared an old picture of the group, which formed in 1994, with the message: "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!"

The 13-date tour is the latest reunion for one of the world's biggest girl bands which sold tens of millions of records, and is known for hits like "Say You'll Be There", "2 Become 1" and "Spice Up Your Life".

Horner left the Spice Girls in 1998, while the group's remaining members went their separate ways in 2000. The band got back together for a tour in 2007-2008 and also performed at the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics.

Earlier this week, Brown told fans she had suffered a recent health scare of inflammations in both her eyes. Sharing a picture of a bandaged eye, she said she now had to get "a very cool Scary eye patch".

The group have posted pictures this week of rehearsals, also giving fans a glimpse of their stage adorned with a huge globe-like structure and colourful lights.

"I can't tell you how excited I am about getting this tour on the road!" Bunton wrote on Instagram on Thursday beside a picture of herself at Dublin's Croke Park stadium.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Taiwan's gay newlyweds urge Asia to follow their lead

Japan seeks a new name order, with last names coming first

Australian horse racing industry rocked by drug arrest

Plastic polluter: Brazil recycles 'almost nothing'

Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal: WSJ

Star's gems worth 3.5m euros 'forgotten' on Cannes flight

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75hgi6tc6ldgsdk8oah_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations, inching up 0.1% in April

doc75hken2wtqr18xoiug5c_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Property buyers targeted by scammers posing as their lawyers: Law Society

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening