You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Grandfather of golf' makes 44th appearance at Singapore Open

Loh Ah Joo is 80 years old, and has been an ever-present at the event since 1970
Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20190114_GRGOLF14_3667070.jpg
Dato Loh reminisces about Singapore's biggest golf event when big money was not the main attraction and golfers played with passion and pride, driven more by a desire to just thrill the crowds.
PHOTO: MST GOLF

Singapore

HAVING attended golf's Singapore Open since 1970, Loh Ah Joo's participation at this week's SMBC Singapore Open will be the 44th time he is taking part at this tournament.

The Singapore Open, which was inaugurated in 1961 at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), took

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Creating an inclusive society

Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis

Tennis: Nadal shrugs off injury concerns, pays tribute to Murray

OCBC Cycle launches new corporate category with BT

A wave of women older and in power, rejecting invisibility

The players to watch at the Australian Open

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening