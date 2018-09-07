You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hill of Grace has 150-year history, with price to match

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7K3YR_3554892.jpg
Shiraz grapes in a barn in the Henschke Winery. Its shiraz wines have acquired the status of collectibles.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7K3YR_3554892.jpg
Fifth-generation winemaker Stephen Henschke checking a glass of shiraz.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7K3YR_3554892.jpg
Shiraz grape juice being pumped into an open fermentation vat.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7K3YR_3554892.jpg
Wine barrels in an underground cellar that currently operates as a museum.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7K3YR_3554892.jpg
Pickers harvesting shiraz grapes.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BT_20180907_MLHENSCHKE7C1QG_3554858.jpg
The September release of Henschke Hill of Grace 2013 coincides with the Henschke family's 150th anniversary. Right:
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

THE release of Henschke Hill of Grace 2013 this week marks a significant anniversary for the Henschke family. They and their forbears have been growing vines on the Hill of Grace in the Eden Valley region of South Australia for 150 years, and their shiraz wines have acquired the status of collectibles with prices to match, with the 2013 currently selling for A$825 (S$817).

The wines come from a four-hectare single vineyard around the village of Parrot Hill, and were conceived by fourth-generation winemaker Cyril Henschke back in 1958. Back then, Henschke was doing something radical and unusual, according to Elin McCoy, regular wine columnist for Bloomberg and an international wine judge.

The wines were rarities in an era when multi-vineyard, and even multi-regional red blends such as Australia's other icon, Penfold's Grange - reigned. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hill of Grace was an immediate, spectacular success, and remains the rival of Grange for price, quality and demand - especially in the auction market. The cool nights of the Eden Valley ensure that the wine is no bold monster red.

Mr McCoy described it as "completely different from Grange, with a hallmark five spice fragrance that's utterly compelling, plus purity, elegance and an opulent fruitiness laced with minty, peppery notes", concluding: "And it lasts for decades."

No wonder the vineyard is the most significant wine site in Australia.

The better value, though, is Henschke's Mount Edelstone, which sells for about a quarter to a third of the price. It tastes of lush, ripe fruit with notes of minerals and dark chocolate. In Mr McCoy's view, both wines have only gotten better now that the vineyards are farmed biodynamically - and the 2013s are stunning. 

The September release of Henschke Hill of Grace 2013 coincides with the Henschke family's 150th anniversary  and also headlines the release of two new wines to the Henschke collection, The Wheelwright 2015 and the 2017 sparkling Johanne Ida Selma Blanc de Noir MD. 

The book, Hill of Grace: 150 Years of Henschke Under Southern Skies, is available from Sept 3. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening