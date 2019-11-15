You are here

Hong Kong fans jeer China anthem at World Cup qualifier

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 6:50 AM

Hong Kong football fans drowned out the Chinese national anthem with jeers on Thursday at a World Cup qualifier against Bahrain in the semi-autonomous territory that is beset by protests.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Footage circulating on social media showed fans roundly booing the Chinese anthem.

Hong Kong comes under the rule of Beijing, although it is governed under a system allowing greater freedoms.

Protesters want greater democracy and are kicking back against Beijing and Hong Kong's China-backed government.

The city has entered its sixth month of demonstrations, and violence is increasing.

On Thursday, the sparse number of fans that attend the Bahrain qualifier drowned out the Chinese anthem with howls, whistles and jeers with many turning their backs to the pitch.

The cacophony - in a partially-filled stadium - ended as the announcer implored fans to "please enjoy the game."

The match, which finished 0-0, was played despite violent protests in the city where some sporting events have been cancelled.

The WTA Hong Kong open was postponed in September, while a major charity trail run was pulled due to the ongoing political drama.

AFP

