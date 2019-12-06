You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hong Kong protests cost embattled MTR operator HK$1.6b

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 7:36 AM

nz_mtr_061219.jpg
Damage to Hong Kong's subway from six months of protests will cost operator MTR Corp Ltd about HK$1.6b (S$278.7 million), the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.
PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Damage to Hong Kong's subway from six months of protests will cost operator MTR Corp Ltd about HK$1.6b (S$278.7 million), the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

The mass-transit operator said it expects its 2019 profit to be less than a year ago because of the social unrest, which has affected its transport operations as well as retail and rental businesses. MTR said its overall financial position remains sound, though passenger use of its services from July to November slumped 14 per cent from a year earlier.

Hong Kong's subway system has been targeted during the anti-government demonstrations, with sometimes violent clashes between police and protesters leaving stations badly damaged.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 07:59 AM
Government & Economy

Canada sees 'tough challenge' getting trade deal ratified by US

[OTTAWA] Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a "tough challenge" to get a...

Dec 6, 2019 07:53 AM
Banking & Finance

Big European banks face call to end funding for firms building coal-fired plants

[LONDON] Some of Europe's biggest banks are being challenged by environmental groups to sever all lending to...

Dec 6, 2019 07:47 AM
Real Estate

Singapore keeps building until the buyers come

[HONG KONG] You'll build and they'll come? Well, don't bet on it.

Dec 6, 2019 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

US' Pompeo brings Iran pressure campaign to Morocco

[RABAT] The United States and Morocco discussed efforts to isolate Iran, officials said Thursday, as Secretary of...

Dec 6, 2019 07:27 AM
Government & Economy

Japan firms brace for economic contraction after Olympics, seek more stimulus: poll

[TOKYO] Japanese firms are overwhelmingly expecting the economy to contract after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly