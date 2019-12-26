You are here

Hotter, faster, pricier: 10 records in 2019

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 1:30 PM

[PARIS] The hottest month, the fastest marathon, the wildest auction prices... here is a look back at 10 new records in 2019:

RECORD TEMPERATURES 

Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 deg C for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced.

A heatwave in Europe the same month reset several record highs: 42.6 deg C for Paris; 41.5 deg C for Germany; and 38.7 deg C in Britain.

In December, it was Australia's turn to set a record for its hottest day ever, with an average national maximum temperature of 41.9 deg C on December 19, while a scorching heatwave intensified bushfires.

FACEBOOK FINE 

Facebook was in July slapped with the largest ever fine - US$5 billion - imposed on any company for violating consumers' privacy.

Announcing the penalty, the Federal Trade Commission said it was also one of the largest ever issued by the US government for any violation.

MONSTER SALE 

Chinese consumers spent a record US$38.3 billion on Alibaba platforms in the annual 24-hour "Singles' Day" buying spree in November.

It was a jump of 26 per cent from the previous record high a year earlier, the e-commerce giant said.

ART AUCTION HIGHS 

Amid furious Brexit wrangling, Banksy's "Devolved Parliament" painting depicting lawmakers as chimps was sold at auction in October for 11.1 million euros, a record for the British artist.

A new auction record for a work by a living artist was set in May when Jeff Koons' stainless steel "Rabbit" fetched US$91.1 million.

UNDER TWO HOURS 

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon distance in under two hours in October when he set a time of 1hr 59m 40.2s at an unofficial event in Vienna.

MOST MEDALS 

US gymnastics star Simone Biles scooped five gold medals in October to take her World Championship medal haul to a record 25, topping the 23 won by men's star Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in the 1990s.

SUMMIT SPEEDSTER 

Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purj summited all of the world's 14 highest peaks in just six months and six days over April to October, smashing the previous record for the feat of almost eight years.

LONGEST FLIGHT 

Qantas completed the longest non-stop passenger flight in October, taking 19 hours and 16 minutes to test a direct route from New York to Sydney.

Just 49 people travelled on the Boeing 787-9 to minimise the weight on board and give the plane sufficient fuel range to travel more than 16,000km.

SMALLEST SURVIVOR 

Around the weight of a large apple when she was born, Saybie was announced in May by a California hospital to be the world's smallest baby ever to survive.

After discharging her following months of intensive care, the San Diego hospital disclosed that she had been born prematurely in December 2018 weighing a mere 245 grams.

MILLION-DOLLAR PARKING

A parking space in Hong Kong's The Center skyscraper sold in October for a whopping HK$7.6 million (S$1.31m), about the price of a one-bedroom apartment in London's plush Chelsea.

AFP

