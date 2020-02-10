You are here

Home > Life & Culture

HSBC Women's golf in Singapore cancelled because of coronavirus

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 11:10 AM

ab_golf_100220.jpg
Golf's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore later this month was cancelled Monday as was next week's LPGA Thailand tournament, meaning the US women's Tour has now lost all three of their lucrative early-season events in Asia.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] Golf's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore later this month was cancelled Monday as was next week's LPGA Thailand tournament, meaning the US women's Tour has now lost all three of their lucrative early-season events in Asia.

The World Championship, won last year by world number two Park Sung-hyun at Sentosa Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious on the US LPGA Tour outside the majors and this year's entries had included all of the world's top 20 players. It had been scheduled to tee off on February 27.

The Tour had already announced 10 days ago the cancelLation of the Blue Bay LPGA from March 5-8 on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

"Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship," an LPGA Tour statement said.

Sixty-six players would have played in the tournament from February 27 to March 1 including world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea, defending champion and compatriot Park and third-ranked Nelly Korda of the US.

SEE ALSO

BHG Retail Reit closes stores at two China malls to contain virus spread

Players are currently in Australia where the tour's Australian Open begins in Adelaide on Thursday after the conclusion of the Vic Open in Geelong on Sunday.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon," said the statement.

Singapore stepped up its disease alert level to the second-highest level on its four-point system on Friday.

Under the upgraded alert, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.

Singapore had already barred the entry of travellers who had been to China recently from entering or transiting through its territory to counter the spread of the virus.

The city-state also suspended the issuance of visas for Chinese passport holders.

 

AFP

Life & Culture

Brad Pitt back on top with Oscar win

OCBC contributes S$300k to set up first community shop

'Game On' for Sentosa Golf Club to go green

Controversial Nobel Center finds new home in Stockholm

Global warming to blame for hottest day in Argentine Antarctica

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Australia, Indonesia move to implement trade deal

[SYDNEY] Australia and Indonesia announced a 100-day plan on Monday to implement a long-awaited trade deal, as the...

Feb 10, 2020 11:05 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC hires another HSBC banker to drive Greater China business

OCBC's Bank of Singapore has hired a senior HSBC banker to drive its wealth business from Greater China and North...

Feb 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

[BEIJING] China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed on Monday...

Feb 10, 2020 10:59 AM
Companies & Markets

BHG Retail Reit closes stores at two China malls to contain virus spread

BHG Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (BHG Retail Reit) has temporarily closed all stores except for the...

Feb 10, 2020 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

China stutters back to work as coronavirus deaths soar

[BEIJING] Millions of people in China were returning to work Monday after an extended holiday designed to slow the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly