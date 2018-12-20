You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'I have a future without Manchester United,' says Mourinho

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 12:27 AM

file7390ih0zi1ey4nnn5zo.jpg
Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday he has a "future without Manchester United", speaking for the first time since he was sacked by the Premier League club.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday he has a "future without Manchester United", speaking for the first time since he was sacked by the Premier League club.

The Old Trafford hierarchy sacked Mourinho in the aftermath of Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield that left the 20-times champions an embarrassing 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool after just 17 matches.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss refused to go into details about his departure.

"I don't change. And what I did when I left Chelsea, for example, is the same as that I'm going to do now," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club.

"We could speak about so many good things. It's finished" he added.

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I now be sharing with you or even with the supporters, any of my feelings?

"It's over. That's me and that's the way I've always been and I was always very critical of managers that leave clubs and then they come out and they speak about details of what happened and who is to blame for this kind of situation - that's not me. I just want to finish, it happened yesterday and I'd like to say it's game over.

"And I just hope that you media respect this. Until I get back to football I think I have the right to live my normal life, like I'm going to do now. I go for my little shopping, I go for my little walk and that's what I want to do. Manchester United is the past."

Former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as Mourinho's temporary replacement on Wednesday.

AFP

Life & Culture

Weavers still use device designed by Da Vinci

'Stronger, faster' Pacquiao throws lavish 40th birthday bash

Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box-office heights

'Very pregnant' UK duchess Meghan makes Christmas trip to care home

Japan's 'Ninja Boy' aims to take down Mayweather

Manchester United lose patience and sack Mourinho

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Must Read

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

nz-tim-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc739fjcesov9mcub981z_doc6u627wz80rl68n3maze.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Transport

COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening