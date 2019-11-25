You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Indian doctors remove giant 7.4kg kidney from man

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 10:38 PM

[NEW DELHI] Indian surgeons have cut a kidney weighing the same a bowling ball out of a man with a life-threatening genetic condition, a surgeon said Monday.

The 7.4kg kidney is one of the biggest ever removed in an operation.

"It was a huge lump that was occupying half of his abdomen. We knew it was a big kidney but never thought it would be this heavy," said Sachin Kathuria, a member of the surgical team, told AFP.

The 56-year-old patient, suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, underwent the two-hour operation at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A normal kidney weighs about 120g to 150g and is 12cm long.

Dr Kathuria said the kidney cut out from the man was nearly 45cm long.

The Guinness Book of Records says the largest kidney removed from a human was 4.25kg in an operation in Dubai in 2017.

Doctors at the New Delhi hospital said however they had found medical accounts of a kidney weighing nine kilos being cut from a patient.

The disease the unnamed man was suffering from causes cysts full of fluids to start growing in kidneys. Doctors called for the operation when they detected internal bleeding and spreading infections.

Dr Kathuria said the man was now in good condition and on dialysis awaiting a kidney transplant.

 

AFP

Life & Culture

Horse racing: Australia and Hong Kong end quarantine stand-off

Bullying debate after death of K-pop star Goo Hara

French gourmands find sake hits the spot when Burgundy or Bordeaux don't

Frozen II: How to make the new creatures appealing and enchanting marvels of design

Fullerton Hotel's charity dinner raises money for BT BAF

Londoners are taking to canal boats to beat high property costs

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 11:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Aramco IPO retail subscription at US$5.8b, says lead manager

[RIYADH] Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached US$5.8 billion on Monday, lead...

Nov 25, 2019 11:46 PM
Consumer

Luxury tycoon said to mull US$1.5b South African fibre sale

[LONDON] Johann Rupert, the billionaire who controls luxury-goods giant Richemont, is considering selling stakes in...

Nov 25, 2019 11:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Chubb to buy added stake in China's Huatai Insurance for 10.8b yuan

[BEIJING] Insurer Chubb Ltd said on Monday it will buy up to an additional 22.4 per cent stake in Chinese insurer...

Nov 25, 2019 11:02 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as report sparks trade deal hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday as expectations of a US-China trade truce were strengthened by a report...

Nov 25, 2019 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades Frasers Hospitality Trust's outlook to negative

CREDIT ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook on Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT) to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly