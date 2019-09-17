You are here

IT stays atop North American box office

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

HORROR film IT Chapter Two stayed atop the North American box office this weekend, but the buzzy new Jennifer Lopez movie, Hustlers, notched a strong second place, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The latest Stephen King-inspired IT film, starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgard, earned Warner Bros an estimated US$40.7 million for the three-day period, down from its US$91 million opening last weekend.

Hustlers, based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York, took in US$33.2 million for STX Films, that studio's best start ever. J-Lo has gotten rave reviews: Rolling Stone called her "dazzling", "electrifying" and Oscar-worthy. Hustlers also stars Constance Wu of Crazy Rich Asians fame, along with Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Lionsgate's Angel Has Fallen, with Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent accused of attempting to kill the US president, notched up US$4.4 million to place a distant third. In fourth was Good Boys, a raunchy tween comedy from Universal, at US$4.3 million.

And in fifth place was Disney's updated The Lion King, at US$3.6 million. Its North American total has surpassed US$533 million, making it the 12th largest domestic release of all time, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Meantime, Warner Bros' widely promoted drama, The Goldfinch, adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, earned a mere US$2.6 million in what the Hollywood Reporter called "one of the worst starts ever" for a movie in wide release.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (US$2.8 million), Overcomer (US$2.7 million), The Goldfinch (US$2.6 million), The Peanut Butter Falcon (US$1.9 million), Dora & the Lost City of Gold (US$1.9 million). AFP

