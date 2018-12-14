You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Janet Jackson gets Rock Hall of Fame place on Brit-heavy list

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 7:28 AM

FILES-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-HALLOFFAME-135520.jpg
Janet Jackson finally won her place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday when the pop singer was named as one of seven music acts to be getting a place in music history.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Janet Jackson finally won her place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday when the pop singer was named as one of seven music acts to be getting a place in music history.

Jackson, 52, the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson, will join Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks and five British bands - Def Leppard, Roxy Music, Radiohead, The Cure and The Zombies - as the latest inductees, the Rock Hall announced.

Billboard magazine said it was the biggest British line-up in the 33-year history of the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Janet Jackson, a five time Grammy Award winner, had been nominated twice previously, but never made the cut with the 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry who select the inductees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We did it u guys. Thank U for all your love and support," Jackson tweeted on Thursday.

Nicks, 70, a two-time Grammy winner known for her haunting vocal style, was inducted into the Hall 20 years ago as a member of the popular 1970s group Fleetwood Mac.

She will be inducted this time for her solo career.

All seven acts will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Brooklyn, New York on March 29.

Artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago to be eligible for induction.

"What a way to wrap up an incredible year," tweeted Glam metal band Def Leppard, which formed in 1977 in northern England and toured North America and the UK in 2018.

The Zombies, formed near London in 1961 and best known for their hit singles She's Not There, and Time Of The Season, were part of the British invasion of pop music that made it big in the United States in the 1960s along with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Kinks.

"I know it's fashionable in some circles to say, 'I don't mind whether I get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or not,' but that is not how I've ever felt," Zombies co-founder Rod Argent posted on the band's Instagram account.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Actors' guild fete box-office hits

Most unforgettable wines of 2018

Egypt arrests two over nude tourists on pyramid

Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest

Anti-junta film 'Ten Years Thailand' aims to fire political debate

Pedro Pascal to lead cast of 'Star Wars' series

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

2018-10-29T000659Z_985865675_RC1500569E50_RTRMADP_3_NOMURA-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening