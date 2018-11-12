You are here

Home > Life & Culture

John Thain's Picasso fetches US$29.6m as auctions start

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 4:22 PM

[NEW YORK] Works by Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso led Christie's mixed auction of Impressionist and modern art on Sunday in New York.

The total was US$279.2 million, below the low estimate of $305 million, and 42 per cent less than the similar auction a year ago. Of the 61 offered lots, 15 percent failed to find buyers, including a Vincent Van Gogh painting that was estimated at about US$40 million.

The event kicked off a week of semiannual auctions that targets more than US$1.8 billion in sales. One of the biggest concerns heading into the week is how active Asian buyers will be in light of tighter enforcement of capital controls by the Chinese government and the specter of an escalating trade war between the US and China.

"It didn't seem like their Asian representatives were bidding on as many high value lots as in past seasons," said David Norman, a private art dealer in New York who attended the Christie's sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Christie's said 12 lots were either bought or underbid by clients from Asia, including China. The evening's top lot, a Monet water lily painting, sold for US$31.8 million, against an estimate of US$30 million to US$50 million. Its buyer was a client of Elaine Holt, Christie's Hong Kong-based senior director of Impressionist and modern art. At least two paintings by Picasso also went to Asian buyers, Christie's said after the sale.

Picasso's "La Lampe," a 1931 painting depicting the artist's young lover, Marie-Therese Walter, fetched US$29.6 million. It was estimated at US$25 million to US$35 million. The seller of the work, listed in the catalog as anonymous, was Wall Street veteran John Thain, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. He'd owned it since 2008.

Picasso accounted for 15 of the lots in the tonight's sale, and all but two found buyers. The Spanish artist's grandson, Olivier Widmaier Picasso, 55, was among the throng of dealers and collectors attending the sale. He said that the prices for Picasso were "fair," the estimates "strong" and the buyers "informed."

"People are cautious," he said as he left the salesroom. "They are willing to spend money, but not to throw money away."

One Picasso casualty was a smaller portrait of Walter in an orange beret, estimated at US$15 million to US$20 million. Monet's "L'Escalier à Vétheuil," with an estimate range of US$12 million to US$18 million, also went unsold.

Among the bright spots of the evening was Monet's wintry snow scene at Giverny that fetched US$15.5 million, triple the low estimate of US$5 million. New auction records were set for two artists: A curvy white sculpture by Hans Arp sold for US$5.8 million and a 1929 painting by Tamara de Lempicka, "La Musicienne," found a buyer at US$9.1 million. Prices include buyer's premium; estimates don't.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Crazy in love? The Japanese man 'married' to a hologram

Warhol in New York: a fresh experience for audiences old and new

Recognising unsung heroes for their work

Netball Hall of Fame and M1 raise S$50k for charity

Going solo: Ohitorisama or the Japanese art of doing it alone

China cracks down on celebrity hype and fake click-through rates

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades CDL to 'buy', ups fair value estimate to S$10.73

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening