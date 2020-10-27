You are here

TAKING HEART

Keppel Charity Golf raises S$1.57m for charity

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

President Halimah Yacob attended the afternoon kick-off for Keppel Club's annual charity golf event, which raised $1.57 million on Oct 25, 2020. It marked the second year that it has been held in support of the President's Challenge.
Singapore

KEPPEL Club's annual Keppel Charity Golf (KCG) raised S$1.57 million this year.

The event took place on Oct 24 and 25, 2020, with the afternoon kick-off on Oct 25 graced by guest-of-honour, President Halimah Yacob.

The event has consistently raised more than S$1 million each year for charities across Singapore for seven consecutive years, an achievement that is unmatched by any other local country clubs. It will also mark the second year that KCG is held in support of the President's Challenge.

KCG this year is held under extraordinary circumstances. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many events cancelled, and sports and recreational activities all but grinding to a halt.

However, KCG had risen to the occasion and the amount raised has, in fact, surpassed past years.

Keppel Club's chairman, Tan Chong Meng, said: "I'm very proud that Keppel Club has decided to take on the challenge of organising this charity . . . I'm happy to say that this year, starting with anxiety that we would not be able to raise too much funds, we've actually broken last year's record."

Madam Halimah said: "It is heartening to know that even during this challenging period, members have continued to give back to society, supporting the President's Challenge and its own 15 adopted charities. The amount raised by this event will go a long way to help the vulnerable groups amongst us, whose lives have no doubt been more heavily impacted by the effects of Covid-19. I am glad that even during this period of uncertainty, many generous supporters have come together to show care and concern to those in need."

In light of Covid-19 guidelines, Keppel Club had Safe Management Officers reminding sponsors and donors to observe safe distancing measures, and paid extra attention to hygiene, making sure that buggies were wiped down after use, and that golf bags were disinfected once they had been dropped off by golfers.

A donation of $700,000 has been made to the President's Challenge in support of its 74 charities. The rest of the funds raised will be divided among 15 specially selected local charities of KCG 2020.

 

