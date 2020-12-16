Keppel Corp steps up philanthropic initiatives amid pandemic

Volunteers interacting with a family and engaging the children by teaching them proper hand washing techniques and how to effectively apply hand sanitiser.

Volunteers from Keppel Corporation celebrating Christmas with close to a hundred children from New Life Children and Student Care over a series of small-scale events held in line with safe distancing protocols. At the first of such events on Dec 14, children participated in games and enjoyed Christmas carols and other festive treats.

Singapore

TO bring cheer to the less privileged during the festive season, staff volunteers from Keppel Corporation have lined up a series of events in December that range from Christmas celebrations with children from New Life Children and Student Care, food ration deliveries to families in need, and virtual games for persons with muscular dystrophy.

These are the latest in a series of philanthropic initiatives by Keppel Corporation, which won every edition of the Champion of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre since its inception.

Keppel Corporation was also recognised with a Community Spirit Platinum Award at the Community Chest Awards held on Dec 11, 2020, for its "strong support in the fight against Covid-19".

Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, said: "Keppel is committed to doing good and giving back to the community wherever we operate. The Covid-19 situation has caused much hardship and suffering, and we will do what we can to uplift lives and provide support to vulnerable groups to help them ride out the crisis."

Since the start of the pandemic, Keppel has committed over S$5 million to provide support to communities affected by the pandemic in Singapore and overseas. This included a S$4.2 million package to support lower income households in 1 and 2-room HDB flats through rebates given by M1, Keppel Electric and City Gas, as well as frontline staff and other communities affected by Covid-19.

The package was funded by voluntary contributions from Keppel Group directors, senior management and staff, with dollar-for-dollar matching contributions from Keppel Corporation.

With a global presence in over 20 countries, Keppel also supported international efforts to fight Covid-19.

To further support the Chinese government's plans to uplift rural communities and stimulate the development of remote regions, Keppel Corporation has launched a new twoyear programme under its partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) at a signing ceremony held on Dec 12, 2020, in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China. This is part of the RMB5 million (S$1.02 million) collaboration between Keppel Corporation and the CFPA launched in 2018.

The new programme will focus on needy students from 20 schools in Guangnan and Luquan Counties in Yunnan Province and will fund the upgrading of kitchen facilities in the schools and provide the students with nutritious food items on every school day.

Eric Goh, chief representative (China) of Keppel Corporation, said: ''Keppel seeks to do good, wherever we operate. We are pleased to partner the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to contribute to uplifting rural communities in Yunnan Province, where Keppel has been operating since the 1990s.

''As Singapore and China commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Keppel looks forward to working closely with all our partners and stakeholders to continue growing our presence in China, and contribute to further deepening the close friendship between the two countries.''

Zheng Wenkai, chairman of the CFPA, said: ''Since 2018, we have been collaborating with the Keppel Group to support the education and nutrition of students in rural areas of Sichuan Province, and we are happy to kickstart this new programme in Yunnan Province. I believe that this launch will signify a new journey and starting point to consolidate and further the achievements in terms of poverty alleviation, and make greater contributions towards rural revitalisation.''