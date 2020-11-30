Keppel Corporation donates S$2m towards new NKF dialysis centre

Lee Boon Yang, chairman of Keppel Corporation (third from left); Arthur Lang, chairman of NKF (second from left); Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation (second from right); and Tim Oei, CEO of NKF (right), visiting the dialysis centre at its opening.

THE National Kidney Foundation (NKF) opened a new dialysis centre on Nov 23 with a S$2 million donation from Keppel Corporation, through its philanthropic arm Keppel Care Foundation.

The dialysis centre is the first in Singapore to be integrated within a hospital compound, being strategically co-located within Yishun Community Hospital (YCH) and adjacent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

It is also the first of NKF's centres to offer fully integrated and seamless dialysis care for both haemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients.

Equipped with 22 dialysis stations which can benefit up to 132 HD patients, this centre also has a designated space to provide PD services to serve a wider group of patients compared with other NKF centres. Offering both treatment services under one roof will enable NKF to meet the ever-evolving and diverse care needs of patients.

Unique features

Tim Oei, chief executive officer of NKF, said: "There are many unique features about this centre. Firstly, this is our first centre co-located within and near to community and acute hospitals, namely YCH and KTPH.

"This strategic co-location and partnership enables timely and seamless transfer of patients from one setting to another to facilitate ease of access to care and services. Patients do not need to travel to other centres for dialysis. Patients discharged from KTPH who require rehabilitation can have their dialysis at the centre in YCH, under the same roof. Patients will benefit from the seamless continuity of care through connected networks of healthcare teams, information flow and treatment care plans.

"Secondly, this is the first NKF centre offering both HD and PD services under one roof. Unlike the other centres of NKF which only cater for HD patients, this centre provides comprehensive services to support patients who choose PD as their preferred modality of treatment," he added.

Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, said: "Keppel is committed to uplift lives and care for the underprivileged. Our support of the NKF Dialysis Centre at Yishun Community Hospital will enhance the accessibility of integrated healthcare for dialysis patients and improve their quality of life.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had an immense impact on society, especially vulnerable members of the community, including dialysis patients. Through this partnership, Keppel hopes to support NKF in ensuring that its patients are able to receive safe and convenient dialysis treatment."