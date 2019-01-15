You are here

Key trends in Milan Fashion Week

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 12:37 PM

After three and a half intense days, Milan Fashion Week draws to a close Monday and hands over to Paris for the next stage in Europe's season.
Here is an overview of the main trends for men's fashion as well as women's styles for the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 season.

- 'In red and black' -

For many designers this season was all about red and black.

For fashion house MSGM, men wore red leather pants with black stripes on the side accompanied by mixed colour jackets.

For Versace, the letter V covered their two-tone pullovers, while at Prada women wore red derbies with elegant black dresses and men posed in burgundy vests and black jackets.

- Leopard, snake or fish?

The animal world also inspired this season. At Versace, men wore long leopard-print coats with short hair dyed to match.

Marni also opted for orange cheetah designs.

Snakeskin prints were on shirts also at Marni and on overcoats and pants for M1992. Dsquared2 offered fish-scales in multicoloured tones.

Emporio Armani offered a python effect on men's pants and jackets, as well as a zebra blazer.

- Flashy colours -

Another trend this season is the use of audacious combinations of colour.

Men at MSGM showed off an extravagant mix of fluorescent yellow sweater collars with orange windbreakers and pink trousers, as well as various other combinations.

Orange was also a key colour in trousers and jackets by John Richmond.

Meanwhile, Versace offered men the chance to wear suits with black and yellow stripes and a flashy pink overcoat.

- Fur on display -

At Prada, black caps were on display with reversable furry insides and colourful trims.

Fur also made an appearance on epaulettes or tassels, inspired by ceremonial military style wear.

At Emporio Armani fur also appeared on bags and backpacks, and Fendi showed off camel-hair jackets.

Life & Culture

