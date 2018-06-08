You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Kim Jong Un impersonator detained for hours at Singapore airport

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 4:31 PM

doc70hpiuvfm45xoue324n_doc70bmrzoy99x10xoymi0x.jpg
Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X(R) is approached by an auxiliary policeman outside the Esplanade theatre in Singapore on May 27, 2018.

[SINGAPORE] An Australian comedian known for impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was detained by Singapore's authorities on Friday and questioned about his political views.

Singapore's immigration and checkpoints authority and the Singapore police did not immediately have comment. The incident came just days before the city-state hosts high stakes talks between US and North Korea's leaders.

Howard X, who declined to give his real name, told Reuters he was detained for two hours and questioned for around 30 minutes when he arrived in the early morning hours at Singapore's Changi Airport.

"(They) asked me what my political views were and if I have been involved with protests in other countries," he said, adding that he was told to stay away from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La, two areas that are designated 'special event areas' for the summit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They said, 'It's the Trump-Kim summit, you've come at a very sensitive time.'"

Howard X was in Singapore late last month, posing as Kim Jong Un against a backdrop of the city's bay which features sites such as the Merlion and the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

He said he is planning similar stunts for the purpose of political satire in the coming days, this time in tow with Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan. He said he is not planning any protests.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

What sort of welcome will visitors get in Russia?

South-east Europe targets luxury brands' fast fashion catchup

Polish Vodka Museum to open in Warsaw next week

Kate Spade was under treatment for depression, anxiety: husband

Polish Vodka Museum opens in Warsaw next week

Football cheats beware, the video assistant referee is watching

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Low Taek Jho_080618_84.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality

Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening