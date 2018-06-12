You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Kim, Trump signatures show very different personalities, experts say

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:39 PM

file70juemel13pyg8i52ym.jpg
Kim Jong Un's distinctive signature(rightt) , penned on a historic agreement with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, indicates his ambition and creativity, handwriting experts said.

[SINGAPORE] Kim Jong Un's distinctive signature, penned on a historic agreement with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, indicates his ambition and creativity, handwriting experts said.

Mr Trump's signature, by contrast, indicates a more guarded personality, they said.

Graphologist Koo Bon-jin said Kim's signature suggested an ambitious man who is "intuitive, rather than rational and logical".

"He also writes very fast, which indicates he's quick-witted and impatient," Mr Koo added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kim's signature contrasts with Mr Trump's angular, closely packed autograph, said Karen Leong, a body language expert and director of Singapore-based consultants Influence Solutions.

"There is tremendous space between each character, which indicates a creative individual who is open to taking on new ideas, to evolving," Ms Leong said of Kim's signature. "It indicates a confident person with big dreams and ambitions."

Mr Trump's signature, which Ms Leong said looked like "arrows or skyscrapers", points to people who "tend to wear a mask to hide their true nature".

"While both signatures are very different, as both men really have different personalities, both in their own way want to make their mark," she added.

Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean military officer who heads the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul, said Mr Kim's slanting signature was similar to those of his father and grandfather, both former leaders of North Korea.

"Not just the Kim family, but ordinary North Koreans would try hard to imitate the handwriting, believing it's nice and divine," added Ahn, who defected to South Korea in 1979.

The slanting style is shared by Ms Kim's sister, Yo Jong, who was also at the signing on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Standout shows from the men’s runways in London

Standout shows from the men’s runways in London

Huh? China stumped by Ivanka Trump's 'Chinese proverb'

The dangers of belly fat

The dangers of belly fat

The ascension of cauliflower

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_Donald Trump Kim Jong Un_120618_71.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening