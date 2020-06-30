You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Koalas may be extinct in Australia's New South Wales by 2050

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 3:22 PM

AB_koalas_300620.jpg
Koalas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) could become extinct by 2050 unless the government immediately intervenes to protect the species and its habitat, the final report of a year-long parliamentary inquiry said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Koalas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) could become extinct by 2050 unless the government immediately intervenes to protect the species and its habitat, the final report of a year-long parliamentary inquiry said on Tuesday.

Land clearing for agriculture, urban development, mining and forestry had been the biggest factor in the fragmentation and loss of habitat for the animals in NSW, the country's most populous state, over several decades.

A prolonged drought-fuelled bushfire season that ended earlier this year was also devastating for the animals, destroying about a quarter of their habitat across the state, and in some parts up to 81 per cent.

"The evidence could not be more stark," the 311-page report says. "The only way our children's grandchildren will see a koala in the wild in NSW will be if the government acts upon the committee's recommendations."

The report, commissioned by a multi-party parliamentary committee, makes 42 recommendations, including an urgent census, prioritising the protection of the animal in the planning of urban development, and increasing conservation funding.

SEE ALSO

Australia's top carbon polluter ties executive bonuses to emissions cuts

The report, however, stopped short of unanimously recommending a moratorium on logging in public native forests, it said.

Stuart Blanch, manager of land clearing and restoration at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia called on the government to heed the recommendations and strengthen protections for the animals' habitat.

"WWF calls on the NSW Premier to rewrite weak land clearing laws to protect koala habitat, greatly increase funding for farmers who actively conserve trees where koalas live, and a transition out of logging koala forests and into plantations." Mr Blanch said in a statement.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday told reporters the government had already made investments into preserving the animals.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

China's drag queens no longer content to wait in the wings

A vanishing way of life in Danube Delta's natural paradise

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection

Opera has vanished; so have the dream jobs at the Met Orchestra

Half of Tokyo residents oppose Olympics in 2021: poll

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 03:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell to write down as much as US$22b in wake of coronavirus

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday said it will write US$22 billion off the value of its assets after sharply...

Jun 30, 2020 03:31 PM
Technology

SoftBank's Z Holdings sees Line merger slipping beyond October

[TOKYO] SoftBank's Z Holdings said on Tuesday the closure of its merger with messaging app operator Line Corp will...

Jun 30, 2020 03:17 PM
Transport

Samsung Heavy, Bloom Energy partner to develop zero-emissions cargo vessels

[SEOUL] Samsung Heavy Industries Co and Bloom Energy have announced an agreement to develop cleaner power for ships...

Jun 30, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 246 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 43,907....

Jun 30, 2020 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Swedish fintech Klarna launches 'buy now, pay later' service in Spain

[BENGALURU] Swedish online lender Klarna, one of Europe's biggest fintech firm, is entering in Spain on Tuesday with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.