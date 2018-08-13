You are here

Land Rover on charity drive to support animal welfare needs

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180813_ROVER_35296621.jpg

Singapore

LAND Rover Singapore celebrated National Day last Thursday in a special way, as a fleet of 50 Land Rover cars embarked on a drive that began in East Coast Park and passed by landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens By The Bay and Orchard Road.

This National Day Charity Drive was an initiative done in partnership with Causes for Animals, Singapore (CAS) and Land Rover Owners Singapore.

The latter is a group of Land Rover enthusiasts in Singapore, while CAS is a charity group set up to support the needs of local animal welfare.

The charity drive was the highlight of a series of fund-raising events that Land Rover Singapore began in mid-July.

One activity saw Land Rover owners and the public get together with their pets for a photo-taking session with the Land Rover II and Discovery vehicles.

Special t-shirts were also sold to raise funds for CAS. The profits from the sale of merchandise in the Land Rover showroom from July 14 to 31 also added to the pool. Land Rover Singapore then matched the profits dollar-for-dollar.

"2018 marks the 70th anniversary of Land Rover. We are happy to partner Land Rover Owners Singapore to do something meaningful for CAS, while celebrating Singapore's 53rd birthday together by giving back to the society," said Corrine Chua, the general manager of Jaguar Land Rover at Wearnes Automotive.

