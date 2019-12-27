You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 6:54 AM

nz_Schreier_271230.jpg
German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors of the 20th century, has died at the age of 84 after a long illness, his family said.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors of the 20th century, has died at the age of 84 after a long illness, his family said.

Schreier, one of the few international stars to emerge from former communist East Germany, passed away in his beloved home city of Dresden on December 25.

Although Schreier retired from opera at the age of 65 in 2000 because he felt too old to be playing young lovers on stage, he continued to give "Lieder" or song recitals for a few more years and then focussed on teaching and conducting until his health problems became too severe.

Schreier suffered from heart issues, back and hip pain and had diabetes, according to German media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a career that spanned decades and encompassed more than 60 different roles, Schreier performed regularly in some of the world's most prestigious opera houses and festivals, from Berlin, Vienna and Salzburg to New York and Milan.

SEE ALSO

'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

He was perhaps most famous for his interpretations of Bach and Mozart, but his repertoire also included Wagner and he even sang at the legendary Bayreuth Festival in 1966.

"A day without music is a wasted day," DPA news agency quoted him as saying.

Culture Minister Monika Gruetters tweeted that Germany had "lost a great musician and one of our country's most impressive voices".

Schreier's wife Renate, mother to their two grown sons, told Bild newspaper that the couple had celebrated Christmas together before he took a turn for the worse and was rushed to hospital.

"His heart was too weak. I held his hand during his final hours," she said.

Born on July 29, 1935 in the small town of Gauernitz near Dresden in Saxony state, Schreier's singing talent soon became apparent to his father, a church cantor.

At the age of eight, Schreier joined Dresden's famous Kreuzchor boys' choir and went on to study singing and conducting in the city which was heavily destroyed by Allied bombing during World War II.

MOZART BREAKTHROUGH 

Schreier made his operatic debut in the role of First Prisoner in Beethoven's "Fidelio" at the Dresden State Opera.

But his breakthrough came a little later in two key Mozart roles - Belmonte in "The Abduction from the Seraglio" and Tamino in "The Magic Flute".

While critics did not always describe his voice as beautiful, they praised the intensity and intelligence of his performances.

A pivotal member of the Berlin State Opera at Unter den Linden in then East Berlin, Schreier enjoyed rare privileges in the tightly-controlled GDR -- without being a member of the ruling SED communist party.

In 1972, he took up the baton and went on to conduct some of the world's leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic.

But Schreier always insisted his heart belonged to Dresden.

"I would be missing something if I couldn't live in Dresden," he used to say.

He finally took his leave from the concert stage in 2005 at a performance of Bach's Christmas Oratorio in Prague, when he both conducted and also sang the role of the Evangelist.

That same year, he told German media he was looking forward to relaxing at his countryside villa on the outskirts of Dresden and cooking for his wife.

"I've really sung enough and would just like to enjoy a few more peaceful years now," he said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse wows across Asia

Hotter, faster, pricier: 10 records in 2019

'More churros, less cops!': New York food vendors feel the heat

'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

US astronauts help track Santa's delivery route

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 06:56 AM
Consumer

Rain keeps UK Boxing Day shoppers at home

[LONDON] UK shoppers sheltered at home on Thursday, with the numbers hitting post-Christmas sales set to drop...

Dec 27, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

New Zealand's Metlifecare agrees to NZ$1.49b buyout, says market regulator

[BENGALURU] Metlifecare has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the retirement village operator at NZ$1.49...

Dec 27, 2019 06:48 AM
Transport

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] A German cabin crew union said on Thursday it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa "in the...

Dec 27, 2019 06:44 AM
Transport

Boeing advisor on MAX litigation to retire

[NEW YORK] Boeing announced on Thursday that a special counselor for litigation on the two 737 MAX crashes would...

Dec 27, 2019 06:42 AM
Stocks

Buenos Aires: Stock exchange soars after Argentine economic measures

[BUENOS AIRES] The Buenos Aires stock exchange rose by almost six percent on Thursday as a package of economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly