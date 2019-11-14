You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Licensed to thrill: Bond author's steamy letters go on sale

Thu, Nov 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

SEXUALLY-CHARGED letters between James Bond creator Ian Fleming and his wife Ann were put up for auction on Tuesday, part of a collection of correspondence that also charts the success of his 007 books.

The couple first met in 1934, when Ann was married to her first husband, but they did not tie the knot until 1952 - the year Fleming wrote Casino Royale, his first novel about the fictional super spy.

The letters reveal the intensity of their relationship, particularly before they married.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In one, Ann wrote to ask Fleming to "put me in your bed with a raw cowhide whip in my hand so as I can keep you well-behaved for forty years".

SEE ALSO

AT&T looks to cut debt with Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands sale

The collection contains more than 160 letters written by both of them, estimated at £200,000 (S$349,720) to £300,000 ahead of the Dec 3-10 sale.

Gabriel Heaton, books and manuscripts specialist at Sotheby's auction house, said the correspondence offered an "unmatched record" of Fleming's life and career.

The letters begin when he was working in intelligence during World War II, cover his journalism and the creation of Bond, including time spent writing at his Goldeneye estate in Jamaica.

"James Bond was very much a product of Ian and Ann's relationship," Mr Heaton explained. "It is no coincidence that Ian wrote his first Bond novel in the same year they married, both as an outlet for his libido and imagination, and also in an attempt to make money for a woman who was used to being unthinkingly rich."

The letters reveal the couple's heartache at the death of their daughter at just a few hours old, born while Ann was married to her second husband, newspaper magnate Viscount Rothermere.

"I have nothing to say to comfort you. After all this travail and pain it is bitter. I can only send you my arms and my love and all my prayers," Fleming wrote to her.

They later had a son, Caspar, an event Fleming celebrated by buying a golden typewriter.

Their correspondence describes a life of glamour and privilege but also, as the years progress, an increasing bitterness in their life together.

"You mention 'bad old bachelor days' - the only person you stopped sleeping with when they ceased was me!" Ann complained in one letter.

Fleming also describes the extraordinary process of writing a Bond book a year.

"I have written a third of it in one week - a chapter a day. I expect I shall get stuck soon but to date it does well & interests me," he wrote of what would become From Russia, with Love. "The first half is about Russia & that has always interested me. They have decided to murder Bond. A beautiful spy called Titania Romanova is about to appear. Coo er!" AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Eric Watson, Cultural Medallion recipient 2019

At museums around the world, a focus on food

BT's charity efforts make significant inroads

Relay Majulah raises S$1.6m for President's Challenge

Shifting the focus of breast cancer to prevention

The Zagat guide is back in print

BREAKING

Nov 14, 2019 12:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Primary dealers remain key for European govt bond sales, debt officials say

[BRUSSELS] The role of banks as primary dealers in European government bond auctions remains key, and pressure on...

Nov 13, 2019 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Signs mount that Qatar embargo may end as mediation gears up

[KUWAIT] Efforts to resolve the standoff between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc are gathering momentum, with an upcoming...

Nov 13, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

House begins Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

[WASHINGTON] The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump went public on Wednesday as lawmakers began...

Nov 13, 2019 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit Party's Farage will stand down no more candidates

[LONDON] Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative...

Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts Q3 DPU of 1.649 US cents

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) distributable income (DI) for the three months ended Sept 30 was US$14.4 million,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly