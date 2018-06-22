You are here

Home > Life & Culture
WORLD CUP 2018

Like port wine, Portugal's Ronaldo knows how to age best

This was his coach's response to the charge that the Real Madrid star had seemed ineffective or old against Morocco
Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180622_RONALDO22_3478001.jpg
A good striker only needs to be in the right place once or twice a game to be world-class, and no one in the world spots those one or two places better than Ronaldo.
PHOTO: AFP

Moscow

AT the age of 33, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't so much run anymore as he threatens to run.

Let the other players sprint and chase all game, he signals with his exquisite lack of industriousness. He will wait here, or maybe just over there, until

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Unpacking the ICO hype, in BT Weekend

Chardonnay, the Oregon way

China's Weibo blocks comedian John Oliver after Xi Jinping roasting

Luxury sneakers: high style and a booming market

Strike a pose for International Yoga Day

Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening