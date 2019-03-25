Making lives better together

A Prudential volunteer engaging with a senior from Lions Befrienders, one of the company’s SHARE as One beneficiaries for 2019.

Prudential Singapore wants to help people get the most out of life, today and in the future. This is why the life insurance company has been supporting Community Chest’s SHARE monthly giving programme since 2009.

This support grows stronger continually, as its employees understand how their monthly donations provide support to the needy.

The whole company chips in

Prudential also participates in the SHARE as One programme, where the Government provides a dollar-for-dollar matching for new or increased SHARE donations made by the company. Up to 50 per cent of this matching fund (capped at $10,000 a year) can be used by the company to organise corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Prudential supports the arrangement of this programme because it provides a platform for its employees to contribute monthly to the community, and amplifies the impact of their giving with the Government’s matching grant.

To encourage more giving, Prudential also provided dollar-for-dollar matching for all its employees’ contributions collected in December 2017.

In 2018, its employees contributed more than $20,000, and with the company’s matching dollars, the funds raised collectively were more than $40,000.

The more the merrier

Tapping on the year-end festive spirit, the company also offered employees the option of pledging a whole year’s contributions as their first SHARE donation.

The move was well received — over half who signed up chose to give more — and the pledge brought in a five-fold increase in Prudential’s SHARE contributions, from about $4,500 in 2015 to over $25,000.

Says Ms Yeoh El Lynn, its head of community investment: “Prudential is proud to have been a supporter of the SHARE programme for the last 10 years.

“We hope our efforts have contributed to building a more inclusive society and motivated our employees to do more for the underprivileged.”

Generosity is a way of life

Prudential will use the matching grant to organise more CSR activities and encourage its employees to make volunteering a part of their lives.

In line with Prudential’s focus on helping seniors and low-income families, the company has selected Lions Befrienders and Lakeside Family Services as two of its SHARE as One beneficiaries for 2019.

A contributor to the SHARE programme since July 2018, Mr Justin Chu, head of enterprise solutions, new business at Prudential Singapore, says: “I’m glad that I can give back to society through regular donations and volunteering for activities under the SHARE programme.

“It is gratifying to know that Prudential is matching every dollar that we donate, which will provide a continuous source of funding for the various social service organisations.”

DO GOOD TOGETHER

Continuous support

Your staff's monthly donations will provide a sustained source of funds to a wide range of social service organisations.

Double impact

Under the SHARE as One programme, the Government provides dollar-for-dollar matching for any new or increased SHARE donations made from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022.

Under the SHARE as One programme, the Government provides dollar-for-dollar matching for any new or increased SHARE donations made from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022. Part of the matching fund can be used by your company to organise corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Visit shareasone.sg to find out more about the SHARE as One programme.

