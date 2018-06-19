You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Marriage is (literally) good for the heart: study

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 10:49 AM

[PARIS] Even if marriage is sometimes more a bed of nails than roses, living into old age with a partner may help ward off heart disease and stroke, researchers said Tuesday.

A sweeping survey of research conducted over the last two decades covering more than two million people aged 42 to 77 found that being hitched significantly reduced the risk of both maladies, they reported in the medical journal Heart.

The study examined ethnically varied populations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, adding weight to the results.

Compared to people living in spousal union, the divorced, widowed or never married were 42 per cent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and 16 per cent more likely to have coronary heart disease, the study found.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The risk of dying was likewise elevated for the non-married, by 42 per cent from coronary heart disease and by 55 per cent from stroke.

The results were nearly the same for men and women, except for stroke, to which men were more susceptible.

"These findings may suggest that marital status should be considered in the risk assessment for cardiovascular disease," concluded a team led by Chun Wai Wong, a researcher at Royal Stoke Hospital's department of cardiology, in Stoke-on-Trent in Britain.

Four-fifths of all cardiovascular disease can be attributed to a proven set of "risk factors": advanced age, being a man, high-blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and diabetes.

Marriage, in other words, could be an important share of the missing 20 per cent.

More precisely, living together - with or without a wedding band - is probably the operative factor, if indeed conjugal status has any impact at all.

But most of the 34 studies reviewed by Wong and colleagues did not identify couples out of wedlock or same-sex unions, so it was not possible to know whether, statistically, such arrangements were the equivalent of being wed.

Because the study was observational rather than based on a controlled experiment - something scientists can do with mice but not humans - no clear conclusions could be drawn as to cause-and-effect.

That leaves open the question of why marriages may be "protective".

"There are various theories," the researchers said in a statement.

Having someone around to take care of one's health problems and keep track of one's meds is probably a plus, as are two incomes or pensions instead of one.

More intangibly, not living alone is thought to be good for morale, and for neural stimulation. People living in couples, earlier research has shown, also have lower rates of dementia.

AFP

Life & Culture

When the favourites fail, the underdogs have their day

Last of Henri Jayer's Burgundies sold for 30m euros

Nuisance for Japanese fishermen becomes specialty cuisine

Artist Christo floats tomb of barrels in London's Hyde Park

Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Narcissus Garden’ is coming to the Rockaways

Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Narcissus Garden’ is coming to the Rockaways

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on AA Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening