You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Meghan Markle's father asks Queen to get his daughter back in touch

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 4:12 PM

doc738cx3rkuo7qlvzyccf_doc72k2hnrhgr51176i3j46.jpg
Meghan Markle's father said on Monday that he hoped Queen Elizabeth would intercede to end his estrangement from his daughter, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.
REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Meghan Markle's father said on Monday that he hoped Queen Elizabeth would intercede to end his estrangement from his daughter, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.

"I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems," Thomas Markle said of Elizabeth in an interview aired live on ITV.

"All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays," Mr Markle said.

Markle said that Meghan had not sent him a Christmas card but that he was hopeful that they could at some time build their relationship.

"All I can say is that I'm here she knows it and I've reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much," Mr Markle said. "I love my daughter very much and she has to know that."

Kensington Palace did not immediately comment on the interview.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Study finds chronic fatigue clues in overactive immune response

Ukrainian arts enjoy surprise revival in conflict-riven east

Seriously, Prada, what were you thinking?

Emily Blunt puts spoonful of British class into Mary Poppins

Oceans of garbage prompt war on plastics

Andrew Frierson, pioneering black opera singer, dies at 94

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

file6uct3xbozpt115lujiv6.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysia's CIMB denies security breach but customers say thousands lost to scammers

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening