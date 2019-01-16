You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Millions take plunge in giant Indian religious festival

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 9:20 PM

doc73nvq4g16fte7uxw9fz_doc73nu105jckyw0emv6md.jpg
Hindu devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - during the auspicious bathing day of Makar Sankranti at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.
AFP

[ALLAHABAD] More than 20 million Hindu pilgrims ritually bathed in India's holy rivers on the opening day of the Kumbh Mela, a gigantic festival billed as the world's largest human gathering.

The spectacular seven-week festival began Tuesday in Allahabad, an ancient city that rises alongside the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The meeting point of these rivers is considered among the holiest places in Hinduism and devotees believe bathing there during the Kumbh helps cleanse sins and brings salvation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose Hindu nationalist government is overseeing the enormous event, said 22.5 million Hindus plunged into the icy waters on the first day of the Kumbh.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I thank all the visitors, religious leaders, common man and officials for the smooth conduct of the mega event," he told the Press Trust of India news agency on Wednesday.

Mr Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu priest who rose to lead India's most populous state in 2017, said the opening day figures were "a record" for the centuries-old festival.

The Kumbh attracts astonishing numbers of visitors, outstripping the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca or any other large-scale gathering.

Kumbh organisers say the last major gathering in Allahabad in 2013 drew 120 million people - nearly the population of Japan.

Nearly 30,000 police have been deployed to oversee crowds for the huge undertaking, and prevent stampedes that have marred previous gatherings.

A gigantic tent city has emerged near the banks of the hallowed rivers with a 45-square kilometre encampment set aside specially for pilgrims.

Mr Adityanath, who hails from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, has heavily promoted this year's festival which comes as India prepares for a general election due by May.

The historic city of Allahabad was even renamed Prayagraj in October by the state's conservative government, stripping its centuries-old name and replacing it with an ancient Hindu title.

But it is still widely known as Allahabad, the name given by Islamic rulers that reigned over India hundreds of years ago.

The Kumbh, which runs until March 4, was recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by Unesco in 2017.

AFP

Life & Culture

YouTube clarifies rules on pranks as risky memes rage

Of politics, temples and sex

Age no barrier for China's senior catwalk models

Carol Channing, Broadway's 'Dolly,' dead at 97, publicist says

Bangkok’s first Biennale: politics, temples and sex

Key trends in Milan Fashion Week

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening