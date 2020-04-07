Money FM podcast: A Covid positive patient helps us understand the disease

Your Money with Michelle Martin

11:42 min

Synopsis: How different is it from the flu? What does a swab test feel like? What are the quarantine facilities like? 53-year-old Hugh Mason who is on day 6 of his COVID-positive journey tells Michelle Martin what his experience of the virus has been.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt