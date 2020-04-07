You are here
Money FM podcast: A Covid positive patient helps us understand the disease
Synopsis: How different is it from the flu? What does a swab test feel like? What are the quarantine facilities like? 53-year-old Hugh Mason who is on day 6 of his COVID-positive journey tells Michelle Martin what his experience of the virus has been.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
