You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: A Covid positive patient helps us understand the disease

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_Hughmason.jpg

Your Money with Michelle Martin

11:42 min

Synopsis: How different is it from the flu? What does a swab test feel like? What are the quarantine facilities like? 53-year-old Hugh Mason who is on day 6 of his COVID-positive journey tells Michelle Martin what his experience of the virus has been.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: 66 new cases in Singapore

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Food Playground thanks home nursing community with baked muffins, biscuits

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari also a winner on the virtual racetrack

Virus scrapped your marathon? In Japan, there's an app for that

Japan celebrity redesigns 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song as hand washing melody

Spit, sweat and shaking on it: Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus

Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Europe worries about virus timebomb in its prisons

[BRUSSELS] European governments fear often overcrowded prisons are virus timebombs during this pandemic and are...

Apr 7, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

White House, experts clash over use of drug for coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday acknowledged that members of the task force dealing...

Apr 6, 2020 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 66 new cases; Little Gems Preschool among 2 new clusters

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 66 cases of Covid-19 on Monday (April 6), along with two new clusters, said the...

Apr 6, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

[JAKARTA] A medical association in Indonesia said 24 doctors have died after contracting the coronavirus as the...

Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon mulls suspending 2020 dividend

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan's top boss, Jamie Dimon, on Monday said he sees a "bad recession" in 2020, and that the largest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.