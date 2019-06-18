Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: CEO for One Day

Coffee with Claressa: CEO for One Day

16:22 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: The CEO for One Day programme matches students with top CEOs providing them an opportunity to learn from highly respected leaders. Coffee with Claressa welcomes Saxo Grp CEO, APAC Adam Reynolds and two students who participated in the programme, Ligong Zhang and Chan Rui Ying, to find out more about the programme and what the students took away from it.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt