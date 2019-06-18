You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: CEO for One Day

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_CRY_AR_LZ.jpg

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: CEO for One Day

Coffee with Claressa: CEO for One Day

16:22 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: The CEO for One Day programme matches students with top CEOs providing them an opportunity to learn from highly respected leaders. Coffee with Claressa welcomes Saxo Grp CEO, APAC Adam Reynolds and two students who participated in the programme, Ligong Zhang and Chan Rui Ying, to find out more about the programme and what the students took away from it.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Canadian town comes alive once a year, as thousands of snakes mate

Paris rediscovers its appetite for bouillon fare

Lagerfeld's Chanel made US$11b in his last year

Paris rediscovers appetite for its world-beating 'bouillons'

Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity behaviour'

Sharapova has 'expectations' for return from five-month absence

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers mop up more new homes in May amid surge in launches

BT_20190618_LJCRIME18_3811653.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Technology

Fewer cases of common cyber threats detected in Singapore in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening